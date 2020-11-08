Local Main 

Real estate transaction fees reduced

Muscat: The Minister of Housing and Urban Planning has issued a decision to reduce the fees for registration of property sales and donations from third parties and non-first-degree relatives to three percent of the asset value.

The decision stipulated that the fee has been reduced from the current rate of 5 percent of the value of the asset from November 3.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has been adopting a series of measures to revive the real estate market in the Sultanate under the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan, which include

Reducing housing fees from 5% to 3%
Licensing of rent-to-own / installment sales
Allowing the addition of floors in buildings (the vertical meter) provided that an annual fee is paid on them

Opening the door to non-Omanis to own residential real estate units in multi-story commercial and residential buildings in specific areas.

