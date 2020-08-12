Reading, researching pandemic pastime for academics

Talk to anyone and no will tell anything good about the time being passed during the COVID-19 pandemic. A section of people, however, are trying to find positivity amidst negativity and they are some academics who are finding this forced situation an opportunity to read some unfinished books and continue with research work.

Jyotirmayee Vandana has to stay back in Oman despite having her annual leave from her work. She works as Programme Director for Communication Studies course in the Ministry of Higher Education and aspires eagerly for her annual leave to meet her near and dear ones and complete some pending work back home.

She is finding book-reading a nice pastime during the pandemic as she has a very good collection of books, many of them she could not finish due to lack of time. Since she is not going to the office and spending most of the time at home she is happy with her books, notes, and music that is part and parcel of her life.

Dr Abdulraoof Ahmed Ismail, Faculty at CAS Salalah, is caught in a similar situation. He avoided travelling to his home in the Indian state of Kerala during the pandemic period.

He admits to having missed many occasions at home and family, but happy that he is coping up alone by reading books and working on pending research works. Pre-pandemic he did not how to cook, but the situation has forced him to manage his food as well, as he avoids going out during “the bad times of Coronavirus.”

“Though I missed several intimate things this vacation as a result of not being able to fly home, I could certainly use it for some other creative activities. I got time to complete my readings of a couple of books including Harari’s bestseller ‘Sapiens-a

brief history of humankind’. This book makes you redefine your existence as a human being. The experience of reading the book is so intense that I am unable to see all the other activities I did during these days nothing other than an extension of the feel the book created in me,” he said.

“The pandemic forced me to start cooking my food, being in a state of staying away from the family. I overpowered the boredom of cooking by connecting with our ancestors who first started using fire. I believed my cooking is a tribute to all those great people who passed over the basic lessons of survival!”

Commenting on how this time is helpful on the professional front, Dr Abdulraoof said, “Of course, the quest for knowledge is unique to Homo sapiens. So I enrolled for some online courses and engaged actively in writing some academic research papers, one of which is nearing completion. Apart from regular online contact with family and friends, watching movies and listening to music– two examples for acts of culture — were the other two important activities which kept me engaged this vacation. “Harari is right: we are the only species on this planet who have created culture!”