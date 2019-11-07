RCSEd president lauds Sultanate’s progress in microsurgery, training

MUSCAT: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, on Thursday received Prof Michael Griffin, President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides discussed matters related to training and development of general surgeons in the Sultanate.

RCSEd President expressed his admiration over the level of advancement that the Sultanate reached in the field of microsurgical specialties and surgical training. Prof Michael Griffin along with his colleague Dr Judy Evans, College’s Honorary Secretary, were among the lecturers at the Surgical Safety Symposium, held recently at the Royal Hospital.

Prof Michael Griffin thanked the Minister of Health for his personal support, as well as the ministry in facilitating the specialised

surgeries examinations that are held every year.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health expressed his gratitude for the College’s efforts made to develop the surgical specialties globally, selecting the Sultanate as an international centre for its fellowship examinations.

The fellowship examinations of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh is conducted in November every year. This year, more than 80 surgeons from the Sultanate and the neighbouring countries have applied for the exam. — ONA

Related