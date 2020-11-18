RCA issues book titled “Sultanic Values of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said”

Muscat: As part of celebrations marking the 50th National Day of Renaissance and, in perpetuation of values established by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the Royal Court Affairs (RCA) has issued a book titled “Sultanic Values of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said”, authored by Dr Saleh bin Mohammed al Fahdi.

The book seeks to highlight the Royal values of government as established by the late monarch on different occasions. It also includes speeches of the late Sultan and adds analysis of insights enshrined by the Royal speeches which, the author said, were in harmony with the Sultanate’s approaches and civilized history.

“Sultanic Values” will enrich the Omani library and constitute depth for researchers and students interested in the character of the late Sultan Qaboos. It will also set the stage for a new tradition of Royal thought to be documented. –ONA