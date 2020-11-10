Raysut Cement breaks ground on $30 million grinding unit in Duqm

MUSCAT, NOV 10 – Raysut Cement Company (RCC), Oman’s largest cement manufacturer, held a ground breaking ceremony paving the way for the start of the construction of its new $30 million grinding unit in Duqm on Tuesday.

The development of Duqm plant, a strategic expansion for the Muscat Stock Market (MSM)-listed RCC, will complement the company’s leadership in cement manufacturing adding another 1 million tonnes to the overall group output, taking the total to 7.4 million tonnes per annum.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a milestone for RCC on two counts. It will contribute significantly to our ambitious capacity expansion targets of 10 million tonnes by 2022 which is expected to be further scaled up to 22 million tonnes in the near future.

“Second, it will help us generate more employment opportunities aiding our efforts to enhance social and economic progress in Oman,” said Group CEO, Joey Ghose.

