Rare celestial spectacle Ring of Fire on December 26

The Sultanate of Oman will witness the Annular Solar Eclipse or Ring of Fire on December 26. Apart from Oman, the celestial event will be visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sumatra, Malaysia, India, Singapore, Northern Marina Islands, Sri Lanka and Borneo

“The Annular Solar Eclipse phenomenon is considered a rare natural phenomenon that is very fascinating to watch and observe”, said Ali al Shibani, Vice Chairman of the Oman Astronomical Society (OAS) and project supervisor.

Dhahirah, Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta and North and South Al Sharqiyah will have a better glimpse of the astronomical delight while the same will be seen as a partial eclipse from all governorates of the Sultanate.

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun from its centre, leaving its outer edges visible. So, this year, the Moon will cover Sun from the centre, while the edges will form what’s known as “ring of fire”.

The eclipse will last for about 2 hours and 29 minutes in Oman, while other areas located on the path of the phenomenon will have around 3 minutes in view of the same.

The wonder in the sky will start before sunrise at 06:31 am, to begin observing after sunrise at 06:45 and continue until 08:58 and peaking at 07:39. The ringing eclipse will last for approximately 3 minutes.

The best locations to observe the annular eclipse in the Sultanate are Shennah, Masirah Island, Ras al Ruwais, and southern Adam until Qarn Alam, Fahud, and other areas which are located on the annular eclipse crossing path. The next such solar Eclipse will only be visible on June 21, 2020.

The Oman Astronomical Society has launched the programmes and activities to highlight the annular solar eclipse in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, the Research Council, the Public Authority of Radio and Television, the Photographic Society of Oman and several other private and government entities.

Related