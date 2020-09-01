Rare Arabian leopard spotted in Dhofar mountains

Muscat: The images of an Arabian leopard caught on camera in Dhofar Governorate were recently released by Oman’s Office of Conservation of the Environment (OCE), Diwan of Royal Court.

“An Arabian leopard enjoys the charm of nature and the picturesque ambiance of the khareef season in Dhofar as a result of conservation and protection efforts.”

Known locally in the Dhofar Mountains as ‘Qadr’, OCE said these endangered animals are active mostly at night due to relatively cooler temperatures, with their spotted markings varying from one leopard to another.