Rapid virus testing opened at airport

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inaugurated a rapid coronavirus testing centre at Israel’s main international airport on Monday, meant to ease travel in and out of the country. The testing and a lab situated in Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport is available to arriving and departing travellers, he said.

“This can help us return faster, better and more efficiently to normal air travel,” he said. “We want to make it possible to reunite Israel with the world.” The new set-up allows travellers to give a sample at the terminal and have it analysed at an on-site lab, with the result ready in 51/2 to six hours as the traveller waits.

