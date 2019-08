The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) celebrated the competition of training of officers and army recruits on Tuesday. The ceremony was held at the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Training Battalion Ground under the auspices of Maj Gen Hamad bin Nasser al Nabhani, Secretary-General of Military Affairs at the Royal Office. At the beginning of the event, chief guest was given military salute following which the officers and recruits staged a parade in front of the dais.

