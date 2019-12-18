RAO holds graduation ceremony

Muscat: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) celebrated the graduation of officer cadet course, university officers course and limited service officers course, on Wednesday.

The graduation ceremony was held at the military parade ground in Muaskar Al Murtafa’a under the auspices of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector-General of Police and Customs.

Also, During the ceremony, Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of RAO gave away certificates of military sciences diploma to the graduates of officer cadets course of the Sultan Qaboos Military College and certificates of appreciation to the top graduates of the courses.

At the beginning of the ceremony the chief guest was given the military salute then the RAO music band played the Royal anthem. The commander of the column then requested permission from the chief guest to inspect the front row of the graduates.

After the front raw was inspected the chief the graduates staged military marches in front of the dais. This was followed by the chief guest handing over the sword of honour to officer cadet Majid bin Saif al Abri from the Royal Army of Oman who claimed the first place in the officer cadet course.

The graduates chanted the RAO anthem (We Are Soldiers), took the oath of allegiance and loyalty and repeated thrice ‘Long Live His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces’. The graduates gave the military salute and then the RAO music band played the Royal anthem. The leader of the parade took stepped forwards and took the permission for departure from the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by Their Highnesses, Their Excellencies, senior officers from the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the military and security services, military attachés at the embassies of friendly and sisterly countries in the Sultanate, affiliates of RAO and parents of the graduates. –ONA

