RAO conducts practical drill ‘Shield-24’

Muscat: The Officer Cadets Batch at Sultan Qaboos Military College of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) conducted the practical exercise ‘Shield-24’.

The participating officer cadets carried out the live-ammunition demonstration activities in accordance with the training plan, with the participation of various support forces in the RAO, air support from the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and support from the Ministry of Defense engineering services.

The drill was presided over by Maj Gen Hamad bin Nasser al Nabhani, secretary general of Military Affairs at the Royal Office, with the attendance of Maj Gen Mattar bin Salim al Balushi, commander of Royal Army of Oman (RAO).

Brigadier Mohammed bin Rashid al Hosani, Commandant of Sultan Qaboos Military College, welcomed the patron and the attendees at the exercise zone.

The patron praised the honorable level showed by the officer cadets and the high moral spirits reflected positively on the course of the exercise. The demonstration was attended by a number of senior officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), security apparatus and a gathering of personnel of RAO. –ONA