RAO Commander reviews preparedness of medical services to deal with Coronavirus

MUSCAT: Maj. Gen. Mattar bin Salim al-Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), today was briefed on the preparations made by the medical services of the armed forces and their readiness to deal with the effects that may occur as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The move comes as part of the national efforts to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), and the preparations and procedures adopted by the medical services of the armed forces to deal with the virus. — ONA