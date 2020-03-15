Head stories Local Oman 

RAO Commander reviews preparedness of medical services to deal with Coronavirus

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Maj. Gen. Mattar bin Salim al-Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), today was briefed on the preparations made by the medical services of the armed forces and their readiness to deal with the effects that may occur as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The move comes as part of the national efforts to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), and the preparations and procedures adopted by the medical services of the armed forces to deal with the virus. — ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5451 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

UN envoy warns of spike in Syria violence

Oman Observer Comments Off on UN envoy warns of spike in Syria violence

ITB partnership to boost Oman tourism

Oman Observer Comments Off on ITB partnership to boost Oman tourism

Business environment in Oman gets major boost from e-services

Oman Observer Comments Off on Business environment in Oman gets major boost from e-services