Ramadhan working hours announced

Muscat: Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Chairman of the Civil Service Council issued a decision declaring that official working hours at the ministries, public authorities and other departments of the state’s administrative apparatus during the holy month of Ramadan for 1441 AH will be from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him good health, happiness and a long life, and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty for many years to come, the Omani people and our dear country with further progress and welfare under His Majesty’s wise leadership and blessings to all Muslims.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower issued a decision reducing the working hours at the private sector’s companies and establishments for Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan to six hours per day, equivalent to (30) hours per week.

