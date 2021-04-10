Ramadhan moon sighting committee to convene on Monday

MUSCAT: The Main Committee for Moon Sighting of Ramadhan 1442 AH, will convene on Monday at the premises of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

The committee is headed by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, and comprises His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate; Dr. Mohammed bin Said al Maamari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry Endowments and Religious Affairs; Engineer Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Dr. Saleh bin Hamad al Rashdi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court; Shaikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulsattar al Kamali, Chairman of the Court of Appeal in Musandam Governorate and Shaikh Mohammed bin Salim al Nahdi, Judge of the Court of Appeal.

The ministry has called upon citizens and residents to observe the crescent of Ramadhan while abiding by the instructions issued by the Supreme Committee for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and to communicate with the sub-committees at the walis’ offices.

The Department of Astronomical Affairs at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) said the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadhan will be Shaban 29, 1442 AH, corresponding to April 12, 2021, where the crescent will remain for around 20 minutes after sunset.

The moon will be in the conjunction phase in Muscat on Monday at 6.31 pm and the sun will set on Monday at 6:27 pm. Therefore the moon will descend approximately 20 minutes after the descend at 6.47 pm.

The moon will be six degrees away from the sun, and at a height of four degrees from the western horizon. — ONA