Rains, thunderstorms predicted next two days

Muscat: Sporadic rainfall and occasional thunderstorms are expected over the Hajar Mountains and the adjoining areas for the next two days, reported Oman Meteorology on Wednesday.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy skies over Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates with chances of isolated rain. Clear to partly cloudy skies over rest of the Sultanate governorates with chance

of convective clouds development and isolated rain over Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas towards afternoon,” said a statement.

Over most of the Sultanate winds will be southeasterly to easterly light to moderate and very fresh over Al Wusta, South Al Sharqiya and Dhofar governorates.

