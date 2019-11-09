Rains, thundershowers expected next two days: Met

Muscat: Weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center (NMHEWC) said that

a trough of low pressure located southern Iran will affect the Sultanate for the next two days, until Monday.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has called on citizens and residents to take safety measures during the rains and not to risk crossing the valleys. It also calls on fishermen not to venture into the sea in the event of high waves.

Some areas in the Musandam Governorate are experiencing light to moderate rainfall, reported ROP.

Weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of rains, occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds and hail from Saturday evening over the governorates of Musandam, extending gradually to Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah.

Weather charts also indicate a relative decrease in temperature associated with his weather condition.

Sea state will be moderate along most of the Sultanate’s coasts with wave height ranging between 1.5 to 2 metres.