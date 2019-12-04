Rains likely from tomorrow

Muscat: Oman will be affected by a trough of low pressure starting from December 5 (Thursday) until Monday, December 9.

According to the latest analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning System, during this period the weather is likely to be cloudy to partly cloudy with chances of sporadic rain. Thunderstorms will be accompanied by hailstorms and active winds with the flow of wadis in Musandam, coasts of Al Wusta, gradually extending from Friday evening to the rest of the governorates.

The analysis added that there are two tropical cases in the Arabian Sea, the first case is centred west of the Arabian Sea and heading towards the Somali coasts, while the second case is centred east of the Arabian Sea and heading to the centre of the Arabian Sea, without any direct effects on the Sultanate of both cases. .

The sea is likely to be moderate to rough on the coasts of the Arabian Sea, and the height of the wave ranges from two metres to three meters, along the coasts of the Sultanate.

Oman Meteorology called on citizens and residents to take caution during the rains and flowing and not to venture into the sea on the coasts of the Dhofar, Central and South Sharqiyah.

An official at Oman Meteorology told the Observer, “We have been following the low pressure coming from the north and tropical system developing in the Arabian Sea.”

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, “The deep depression over the southwest Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 4km/h during past six hours and is situated at lay centred about 650km south-southeast of Socotra (Yemen) and 920km east-southeast of Bosaso (Somalia). It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some more time and then recurve west-southwestwards towards Somalia coast during the next three days.

Minimum temperatures in Oman have dropped to below 20 degrees Celsius in most cities of the Sultanate.

According to Oman Meteorology, for Tuesday, the lowest temperature is three degrees Celsius in Jabal Shams, followed by 15 degrees in Ibra, 18 degrees in Muscat and Khasab, 18 degrees in Suhar, 21degrees in Sur and 14 degrees in Nizwa.