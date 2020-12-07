Rains lash Oman’s Musandam governorate

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre weather analysis said a trough of low pressure ( al Reham Trough ) is expected to affect the northern parts of the Sultanate from Monday, December 7 -9.

There are chances of rain occasionally thundershowers may be associated with fresh winds, hail precipitation, and flash floods ( wadis ) over the governorate of Musandam Monday morning, extending gradually during the evening over North al Batinah and al Buraimi governorates.

The governorates of south al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dakhliyah, North al Sharqiyah, and South al Sharqiyah will be affected by the trough on Tuesday and Wednesday following the passage of the trough, a moderate to the fresh northeasterly wind is forecast to affect most of the Sultanate, leading to a noticeable drop in temperature.

Sea state will be moderate to rough along with the coastal areas of Musandam governorate and Oman Sea with a maximum wave height of 2.5 meters.