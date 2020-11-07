Rains forecast for next two days

Rains are expected on Sunday and Monday in most parts of the Sultanate, except in Dhofar where clear skies are expected.

According to the Met Office, Civil Aviation Authority, the low pressure that has been over the Arabian Peninsula has been enhanced by the local cloud development by the Al Hajar Mountains.

Al Amerat received showers on Saturday evening as has been the case in other parts too. Elsewhere strong winds were experienced.

“The next two days it will be clear to partly cloudy in most of the governorates. We expect more cloud development over Al Hajar Mountains. In these areas we are expecting thunder showers,” said the weather forecaster at the Oman Met Office.

Clear to partly cloudy skies over most of the Sultanate is expected with chances of rain occasionally thundershowers over Al Hajar Mountains and surrounding areas extended to the coastal areas of Oman Sea.

Over most of the Sultanate winds will be easterly to southeasterly light to moderate. Sea is expected to be light along all Oman’s coasts with a maximum wave height of 1.25 metres.

After two days mainly clear skies are expected over most of the Sultanate with chances of early morning low level clouds or fog patches along parts of the coastal areas of Oman Sea and the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

Ibri, Nizwa and Al Mudhaibi experienced the maximum temperature with 32 degrees Celsius with a low of 18 degrees Celsius. Jabal Shams recorded the lowest with a maximum of 16 degrees Celsius and a low of six degrees Celsius.

