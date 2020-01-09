Rainfall, thunderstorm over next three days

MUSCAT: The northern parts of the Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure starting from Thursday evening till Sunday, the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre said its latest weather analysis.

Chances of various intensities of rains, occasional thunderstorms, associated with hail, fresh wind and flash floods expected over the governorates of Musandam and North Al Batinah, and extending gradually on Friday to cover the governorates of Al Buraimi, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said in its report.

The weather condition is associated with fresh southeasterly wind causing dust to rise and haze over deserts and open areas. Sea state will be moderate to rough along most of the Sultanate’s coast with wave height ranging between 2 metres to 3 metres. Wind may cause seawater inundation over low coastal areas coinciding with high tide.

Northerly wind is expected aftermath of the trough causing a noticeable drop in temperature over most parts of the Sultanate, as well as frost formation over mountains.

PACA advices the public to exercise caution while driving as rains causes reduced visibility, avoid crossing wadis and venturing into the sea.

In a separate statement, Oman Meteorology said, the possible drop in temperatures would result in snowfall and freezing temperatures in mountainous areas. People planning to travel to Jabal Shams and Jabal Al Akhdhar are advised to take precautionary measures.

