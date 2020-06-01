Rain shifts base to west, affects Rakhyut, Dalkhut

Read Time: 1 Minute, 38 Second

SALALAH: Salalah heaved a sigh of relief on Monday as the tropical depression that caused heavy rain all over eastern and central Dhofar moved to western parts of Dhofar and caused heavy rain in Raysut, Mughsail, Rakhyut and Dalkhut areas on Sunday night and Monday morning.

By the evening there was huge relief from rain even in western part and restoration work resumed on roads and residential areas.

According to reports reaching from Rakhyut the road link between Rakhyut and Salalah got disrupted due to heavy rains, but soon after the rain subsided the Dhofar Municipality swung into action and restored the road link.

Restoration work is going on in full in all the affected areas.

Heavy pumps were pressed into service in some low lying areas in Salalah which witnessed heavy waterlogging. Many areas in North Awqad were still waterlogged due to inflow of water from mountains and adjoining wadis.

Early weather charts and reports of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicated that the tropical depression was located over the republic of Yemen near western parts of Dhofar Governorate with estimated surface wind speed around the center between 15-23 knots (27-40 Km/hr).

According to Oman Met Office sporadic rains may occur in some areas but its impact in eastern Dhofar will be very less now onwards.

“Heavy thundershowers are expected to continue over western parts Dhofar Governorate and likely to concentrate over the western parts and surrounding desert areas of the governorate, approximately 100 – 200 mm, during next 24 hours associated with fresh to strong winds, flooding over low coastal areas and increase in wadis flow with a reduction in horizontal visibility.

Sea will continue to be rough with three to four metres of waves in Dhofar. Keeping in mind the damages and accumulation of water in some areas the Royal Oman Police and Dhofar Municipality have urged people not to venture out and stay away from wadis and tourist places.

0 0

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Kaushalendra Singh kaushalendra.singh@omanobserver.om

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleppy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %