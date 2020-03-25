CORONAVIRUS Local 

RAFO team to bring medical supplies from China

Oman Observer

Muscat: A Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) aircraft headed to China on Wednesday to bring medical supplies as part of the Sultanate’s ongoing efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

The RAFO aircraft carrying medical staff took off from the Seeb Air Base to Shenzhen city in China to bring medical equipment required for the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, a statement said.

The move is aimed at boosting supplies of medical equipment to tackle the spread of COVID-19 disease. The authorities said that more flights will follow.

