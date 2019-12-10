Rafo marks Armed Forces Day

MUSCAT: The Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) marked on Tuesday the Armed Forces Day which falls on Tuesday. The ceremony was held at the Seeb Air Base under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Zahir al Hinai, State Adviser. At the beginning of the celebration, the chief guest received military salute. Then a military parade was staged by Rafo personnel following which the Rafo music band performed a musical show which included several symphonies.

The Rafo free fall team staged parachute display and Rafo fighter aircraft performed a stunning show. The shows reflected high level of military combat skills of Rafo personnel as well as the development Rafo has attained in terms of equipment and modern systems during the flourishing reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. At the end of ceremony, the chief guest and the attendees made a tour around the exhibition which included aircraft, weapons and modern equipment and other military hardware.

SAF ANNUAL DAY TODAY

The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) will marking on Wednesday its annual day, which falls on December 11 every year. SAF has seen a series of developments under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. During these years, SAF witnessed a quantum leap in all fields thanks to the attention accorded to them by His Majesty. As a result, SAF claimed a high status and became a globally influential power. An epoch of achievements made by SAF thanks to the wise directives of His Majesty has placed SAF among the world’s most powerful armies in terms of training and armament.