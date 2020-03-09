Rafo holds graduation ceremony

MUSCAT: The Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) on Monday celebrated the graduation of a number of courses which included pilot officers course, officer candidates course, transformational officers course, limited service course and college officers course.

The graduation ceremony was held at the military parade ground at the Gala Air Base and the Sultan Qaboos Air Academy under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development.

A group of the graduating officers staged slow march and as chief guest conferred the pilot wings on the graduates and the sword of honour on Flight Lieutenant Mohammed bin Said al Khaifi who achieved the first place on the level of the officer candidates course. Then, the graduating course handed over the banner of the Sultan Qaboos Air Academy to officer cadets representing the new course and who are currently under military training at the academy.

The graduating officer took the oath of allegiance and loyalty and thrice shouted for a life to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander.

A number of fighter aircraft, which joined the Rafo as part of development and modernisation plans, staged an aerial show and then the music band played the Royal Anthem.

The commander of the graduates’ parade took permission for departure from the chief guest while passing in ordinary march in front of the dais thus announcing the end of the graduation ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed the certificates of military flight training to a number of Rafo officers.

The celebration was attended by commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, members of the State Council, ministers, officers, military attaches of the embassies of the sisterly and friendly countries, senior retired officers, commissioned and non-commissioned officers and personnel of Rafo, families of the graduating officers and invitees. — ONA

