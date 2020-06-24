Local 

Rafo conducts medical evacuation to citizens from Salalah

Muscat: A transport aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) carried out medical evacuation to a number of citizens with critical health condition from the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah to hospitals in Muscat Governorate, to receive medical attention.

The operation comes as part of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments. — ONA

