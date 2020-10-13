RAFO conducts medical evacuation in Khasab

Khasba: A helicopter belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) on Tuesday conducted medical evacuation for an Omani child who was in a critical condition from the Wilayat of Khasab in Musandam Governorate to Suhar Hospital in North Al Batinah Governorate to receive medical care.

On its way back, the helicopter transferred medical supplies to Khasab Hospital from Suhar Hospital.

The operation is part of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments. — ONA