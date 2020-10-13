Local 

RAFO conducts medical evacuation in Khasab

Oman Observer

Khasba: A helicopter belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) on Tuesday conducted medical evacuation for an Omani child who was in a critical condition from the Wilayat of Khasab in Musandam Governorate to Suhar Hospital in North Al Batinah Governorate to receive medical care.

On its way back, the helicopter transferred medical supplies to Khasab Hospital from Suhar Hospital.

The operation is part of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8238 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sultan Qaboos University academic selected as TWAS Young affiliate

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultan Qaboos University academic selected as TWAS Young affiliate

Omani-Iranian Joint Committee meets today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani-Iranian Joint Committee meets today

10 more catch COVID-19, 23 recover: Health Ministry

Oman Observer Comments Off on 10 more catch COVID-19, 23 recover: Health Ministry