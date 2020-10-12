RAFO conducts medical evacuation

Muscat: A helicopter belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) on Monday carried out medical evacuation for an infant suffering from a critical condition from Daba Hospital in Musandam Governorate to Suhar Hospital in North Al Batinah Governorate to receive medical care.

The operation is part of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments. — ONA