RAFO carries out medical evacuation

MUSCAT: A helicopter belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) conducted a medical evacuation of Omani citizen suffering from emergency medical conditions on Thursday.

The citizen was suffering from health issues and he was airlifted for treatment from Dibba Hospital in Musandam to Sohar Hospital in North Batinah Governorate to receive necessary treatment.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian services provided by the Ministry of Defence and the Sultan’s Armed Forces to the citizens and residents in the Sultanate jointly with other government institutions.

