RAFO carries out medical evacuation, rescue operations in Dhofar

Thumrait: A transport aircraft from Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) evacuated a child with critical health condition. The child was transported from Dhahboun in the Wilayat of Thumrait to Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah to receive urgent medical treatment.

RAFO also carried out many rescue operations by its helicopters for citizens and residents who were detained by the heavy rains and flooding wadis in several places, including Uqad in the Wilayat of Salalah in the Governorate of Dhofar.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian services and efforts provided by the RAFO, along with other sectors of the country, to citizens and residents as a result of the tropical condition witnessed by the Governorate of Dhofar. — ONA