RAFO carries out medical evacuation for citizens

The Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) carried out medical evacuation for an Omani woman suffering from health issues. She was transported by a Rafo helicopter from Khasab Hospital in Musandam Governorate to Suhar Hospital in North Al Batinah Governorate, to receive medical attention.

Rafo also transferred an Omani man suffering from health issues to the Royal Hospital in Muscat Governorate.

The operations are part of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments.