Rafo carries out medical evacuation

Khasab: The Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) carried out medical evacuation operations, on Wednesday.

A new-born baby suffering from health problems was transferred from the Wilayat of Khasab to one of the referral hospitals in Muscat Governorate to receive medical attention.

In a separate operation, an Omani woman suffering from a critical health condition was transported from the Niyabat of Lima to Khasab Hospital in Musdandam Governorate, to receive medical attention.

The operations are conducted as part of the humanitarian services provided to citizens and expats by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the Ministry of Defence alongside other state departments.

