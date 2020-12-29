Quarantine must for all Oman visitors

All travellers coming into Oman must go for mandatory quarantine irrespective of the number of the days spent in the country, airlines sources clarified on Tuesday.

“Even if a visitor is coming to the country for only seven days or less, he or she will have to wear the bracelet and spend his time in self-isolation. The only option with them is to leave the country after 5 or 6 days spending time in isolation here,” said an Oman Air official. “People have been taking advantage of the situation. With the outbreak of the new strain of COVID-19 virus, the only option with the concerned authorities is either to shut down the travel industry or impose stricter measures.”

As per the new guidelines, travellers arriving in Oman for a period shorter than 7 days are no longer exempt from the isolation requirements.

Travellers arriving in Oman are required to undergo a PCR test at least 72 hours before their scheduled arrival and to present a certified negative COVID-19 test result.

Travellers arriving in Oman from any country will be required to undergo another COVID-19 PCR test on arrival, wear Tarassud+ bracelet, and isolate for 7 days.

At the end of 7 days, travellers are required to undergo a new PCR test on the eight day and if the test result is negative, the isolation period will end.

Airlines are required to ensure that all passengers are adhering to the health requirements of the Sultanate of Oman prior to departure.

GCC citizens, residents with valid residency permits, and travellers with a valid visa are allowed to enter the Sultanate without prior approval.

All travellers arriving in the Sultanate of Oman are required to have international health insurance covering the cost of COVID-19 treatment valid for one month, except for citizens, GCC nationals, and passengers with free treatment card. Children below 15 years old are exempt from the PCR test and Tarassud+ bracelet requirements.

Airlines have been told to take the necessary measures to ensure that the requirements to enter the Sultanate as per the circular issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are in place. CAA said that legal action will be taken against the offending airlines.

The scheduled international flights will continue to operate by the designated national air carriers of each country according to the agreed-upon coordination with the countries taking into account the applicable procedures in each country for operating scheduled flights.

