Quarantine for passengers who arrived from March 2: MoH

Muscat: All travelers entering the Sultanate from all points of entry (land, sea, and air) including Omanis will be quarantined from March 17, 2020, said Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Ministry of Health announced new quarantine measures for everyone who has arrived in the Sultanate since March 2, 2020.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said, “In accordance with the decisions issued on March 15, 2020, by the Supreme Committee entrusted with investigating COVID-19, in regard to imposing on all travelers entering the Sultanate from all points of entry – via land, sea and air including the nationals must go into quarantine from March 17, 2020.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health has taken the decision to urge all travelers who have entered the Sultanate since March 2nd to go into home or institutional quarantine.

Dr Amal Saif al Maani, Director of the Central Department of Infection and Control, Directorate-General for Disease Surveillance & Control, Ministry of Health, clarified further to Oman Observer in an exclusive interview. “As you know World Health Organisation has announced COVID-19 as pandemic as it is spreading to many countries. So with that in mind the Sultanate has issued the instructions that anyone coming anywhere from abroad should be quarantined for 14 days and during that time if you observe or development any symptoms, report to the nearest health centre or by calling the Ministry of Health’s Hotline number at 24441999”.

She explained that if you count 14 days then it is effective for anybody who arrived from March 2nd. “They should report and go into self-quarantine or as we call it home quarantine.

The Directorate-General for Disease Surveillance and Control have set in place all precautionary measures in all the governorates of the Sultanate.

The Ministry of Health has called on everyone to adhere to quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid the public or places of worship.

The Ministry has urged all citizens and residents to continue the practice of washing hands with water and soap, avoid touching face, eyes and nose and follow healthy hygiene while sneezing and coughing.

The Ministry also has urged the public to avoid cinemas, and has called upon everyone to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary. The ministry has also requested everyone to follow precautionary measures while conducting religious rituals, family and social gatherings.

