Quality labour housing key to attract investment

A meeting organised by General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) on Wednesday to discuss the quality of labour housing said the issue is more of a legal obligation as it is key to attracting investments to the Sultanate. It will also project the country as a decent place for a work environment.

The meeting, attended by representatives from Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Ministry of Labour, Muscat Municipality, Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones and Majlis Ash’shura, called for adequate monitoring mechanisms to ensure the quality standards in labour housing. It called for continuous cooperation between the regulatory and supervisory bodies concerned with labour housing with the Oman 2040 programme.

The meeting called for the private sector to invest in labour housing based on social responsibility on the lines of workers’ accommodation in the Duqm Economic Zone, and as per the plans of Muscat Municipality to establish an expat workers’ city.

The government should develop plans in the various governorates to establish workers’ cities outside the residential neighbourhoods, with various service facilities available at reasonable prices for the national and expatriate workforce.

The seminar, attended by Hilal bin Hamad al Sarmi, Chairman of the Health and Environmental Committee of Majlis Ash’shura, raised concern about overcrowding of workers’ housing in residential areas.

Osama bin Saeed al Sibani of Muscat Municipality said that the civic body is working on legislation to close gaps, including in lease contracts, as well as carrying out inspections. He added that the legislation is not strict on violators.

It may be noted that anyone who builds workers’ housing without a permit or does not abide by occupational safety and health requirements can be fined no more than RO 5,000.

Related