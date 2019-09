Muscat: Dr Khalid bin Mohammed al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar, and his accompanying delegation visited the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Museum at Bait Al Falaj Castle on Sunday.

The Qatari official and his accompanying delegation were received at the museum by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

The guest and his accompanying delegation viewed the historic manuscripts and models, as well as the Omani architecture.

They were also briefed on the progress enjoyed by SAF during the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

At the end of the visit, the guest signed the visitor’s book, expressing his delight to visit the SAF Museum and view the Sultanate’s civilised heritage, as well as aspects of progress and growth.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar also visited the National Defence College (NDC). He was received at the college premises in Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj by Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, NDC Commandant. The Qatari minister and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the NDC, its facilities and the modern equipment that contribute in achieving the NDC’s vision in preparing the national leadership cadres. The delegation viewed the NDC’s various halls that are designed according to the latest specifications and provided with the best educational systems and multi-purpose electronic networks. — ONA

