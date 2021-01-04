Qatar-Saudi to reopen borders: Kuwait Foreign Minister

Kuwait City: Airspace, land, and sea borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will reopen from Monday evening, said Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah speaking on the state television.

The reopening of the borders comes on the eve of the 41st GCC Summit set to be held in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla city on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC, welcomed the decision to open the air, land and sea borders between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar, following a telephone conversation between Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmed al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir Qatar and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, vice president, and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al Hajraf stressed that this step comes on the eve of the 41st GCC Summit and added that sincere efforts have been made to ensure the success of the summit, which is held under exceptional circumstances.

On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers will leave on Tuesday for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to lead the Sultanate’s delegation in the 41st Summit of GCC Leaders.