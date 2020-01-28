Main 

Qatar emir appoints new PM

Doha: Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani has accepted the resignation of the prime minister, and appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz al Thani in his place, the emir’s office said in statements on Tuesday.

 

