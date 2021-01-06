Qatar Airways resumes daily Muscat flights

Muscat, Jan 6 – Qatar Airways announced the resumption of daily flights to Muscat starting from January 7, as well as weekly flights to Salalah, with the first service having touched down at Salalah Airport on January 1.

The newly resumed flights to Salalah will leave Doha each Friday at 08:25 (05:25 UTC) am and arrive to Salalah at 12:00 local time. Flights from Salalah are scheduled on Fridays at 16:00 local time to arrive to Doha at 17:50. The flights to Muscat will fly daily from Doha at 00:45, arriving to Oman capital at 03:25, and leave Muscat at 04:40, landing in Doha at 05:30. This schedule will be valid from January to March 26, 2021.

Qatar Airways and Oman Air recently signed a code-share expansion that will significantly increase the number of destinations available to Oman Air passengers from three to 65* on the Qatar Airways’ network across Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, India and the Middle East. Qatar Airways passengers will also benefit from additional connectivity, with the ability to book travel on an additional six destinations across Africa and Asia in Oman Air’s network. Both airlines will also explore a number of joint commercial and operational initiatives to further optimise their partnership.

Bennet Stephens, Qatar Airways’ Vice-President Sales for Gulf, Middle East, Levant and Caucasus region, said: “We are pleased to continue rebuilding our network and offering our passengers the opportunity to travel safely from Muscat and Salalah. We are delighted with the response from the students’ community of Oman to our student club programme, where they can enjoy great savings and bespoke benefits such as extra baggage allowances, the flexibility to change the dates of their flight, complimentary Super Wi-Fi onboard.”

Qatar Airways is currently flying to over 110 destinations worldwide with more than 800 weekly flights, providing more global connectivity than any other airline and connecting to US, GCC, Europe and Levant regions. Starting from January 29, Qatar Airways will restart flights to Seattle, almost two months ahead of the initial schedule. Passengers travelling to and from US will have an opportunity to enjoy the QSuite, the World’s Best Business Class Seat, offered by Qatar Airways on all its US flights.

