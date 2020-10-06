Qatar 2022 organisers receive prestigious safety award

Doha: The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has received special recognition for its Workers’ Welfare programme from the Ministry of Municipality & Environment.

Mohammed Fahad al Hajri, Compliance and Audits Senior Manager from the SC’s Workers’ Welfare Department, received the award during the Qatar Achievements on Vocational Safety book launch ceremony. The award was presented by HE Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Municipality & Environment.

Al Hajri said: “I am honoured to receive this award on behalf of my colleagues at the SC. The health, safety, and protection of our workforce has always been at the forefront of our work since we won the hosting rights and we appreciate this important recognition.”

Developed under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipality & Environment, the 2020 Qatar Achievements on Vocational Safety book analyses and highlights important achievements of various Qatari companies and institutions in the field of occupational safety. It sheds light on Qatar’s efforts to ensure the safety and protection of workers and celebrates best practices in the country’s business sector.

The book covers the SC’s milestones to date, top line statistics across the programme, as well as information about a number of key initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of workers, including comprehensive annual health screenings, centralised electronic medical records, occupational health and safety training, and the innovative cooling wear ‘StayQool’.

Through the SC’s numerous health and safety initiatives, along with an unwavering commitment to best practices, the Workers’ Welfare Department has delivered positive change for thousands of workers since stadium construction began six years ago.

Mahmoud Qutub, Executive Director of the Workers’ Welfare Department, said: “We are proud to receive this award as it is a testament to our efforts to not only improve workers’ welfare standards on our projects, but also across the nation. As Qatar 2022 draws closer, our workers’ health and safety will remain a top priority. We want to ensure this tournament acts as a catalyst for significant positive and long-term impacts to the well-being of workers in Qatar and beyond. This will be our legacy.”

Related