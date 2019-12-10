Qaboos Oman website launches GCC Leaders Initiative

MUSCAT: The 6th GCC Leader Initiative was lunched on Tuesday in Muscat by the Qaboos Oman website — which is concerned with the personality of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The launching coincides with the 40th session of the GCC Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States in Saudi Arabia, which held its deliberations in Riyadh on Tuesday. The general supervisor of the ‘’Qaboos Oman website’, Hamoud bin Mohammed al Azri, stressed that the initiative stems from the belief of the Sultanate’s people in the importance of the GCC blessed march, and the results of fraternal meetings that bring together the GCC leaders in achieving more of the aspirations of their peoples for progress and development. It is worth noting that ‘Qaboos Oman website’ is the first website among the websites of kings and heads of state to address its users in 35 international languages. — ONA

Related