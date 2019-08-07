Putting a “Smile of Hope” on children’s faces at Sohar Hospital

Celebrating the spirit of Eid Al Adha, Oman Post, member of the Asyad Group, is organising community support initiatives during this blessed time of the year.

As part of an initiative called ‘A Smile of Hope’, the company’s employees at Al Batinah North and Al Batinah South Governorates will distribute gifts and toys helping put a smile on children’s faces at Sohar Hospital, ensuring this Eid is even more memorable.

Offering convenience and access, Oman Post also partnered with Dar Al Atta’a offering space for the association’s donation kiosk at the company’s Muscat Airport Heights.

Volunteers from the association were on hand to receive donations for Eid Al Adha, as well as for children going back to school soon.

Oman Post recently joined hands with the Sawa Nabni ‘Together We Build’ team from Dar Al Atta’a Association to deliver electrical appliances and furniture to underprivileged families.

All of these activities are part of Oman Post’s corporate social responsibility initiatives that encourage a culture of volunteerism and contribute to the wellbeing of local communities across the Sultanate.