Public Transport to be stopped from tomorrow

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport on Wednesday announced the suspension of all means of public transport, including buses, ferries, taxis, vans and microbuses, with the exception of buses and ferries heading to the Governorate of Musandam and the Wilayat of Masirah.The ban takes effect from Thursday March 19, and will continue till further notice.

The Ministry’s decision comes within the context of its keenness to safeguard public health and workers in public transport vehicles from the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

