Public Sector pensioners reach 200,227 in May 2020

Muscat: The number of pensioners registered with public sector pension funds in the Sultanate in May 2020 stood at 200,227 which is a drop by 0.1 per cent compared to April 2020.

According to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the total number of pensioners in May 2020 included 116,385 males and 83,842 females.

According to the category of wages subject to contribution, the highest number of pensioners was in the wage category from RO1,000 to less than RO2000, reaching 61,278 pensioners. This was followed by the category from RO700 to less than RO800, reaching 37,582.

The number of pensioners with wages from RO800 to less than RO900 was 30,272 and those with wages from RO600 to less than RO700 was 20,098. There were 18,991 pensioners with wages ranging from RO325 to less than RO400, and 16,233 pensioners with wages from RO500 to less than RO600. The lowest number of pensioners was in the wage category from RO2,000 and above, reaching 4,254.

By age category, pensioners between 35 and 39 years topped the list, reaching 53,989, followed by those between 30 and 34 years, reaching 44,837 pensioners. Those between 40 and 44 years and those between 45 and 49, reaching 40,429 and 20,848, respectively, followed this. Those between 15 and 19 years were the lowest, with the number reaching just 3.

The Sultanate has various pension funds in the public sector, including funds at the Civil Service, Diwan of Royal Court and Central Bank of Oman. –ONA