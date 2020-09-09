Public, private and local rehabilitation centres to kick off November 1

Muscat: The public, private and local rehabilitation centres in the various governorates of the Sultanate will start their rehabilitation year on the first of November.

All precautionary measures will be taken into account to provide safe and stimulating environment for the children with disabilities.

This came in a virtual meeting held by the Ministry of Social Development on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development, in the presence of the undersecretary of the ministry and some officials. –ONA