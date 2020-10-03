Public can get COVID-19 test at Muscat airport

A new drive-through PCR facility has also been launched at the parking lot of the airport where people can get tested for COVID-19 for RO19 at the airport instead of going to a hospital or clinics.

The results will be sent after 24 hours through SMS or E-mail.

Meanwhile, all passengers can now receive the certificate of their PCR test for the Covid-19 virus, approved by the Ministry of Health, at the same drive-through location at Muscat International Airport parking for RO5.

The authorities have ramped up facilities at Muscat Airport to ensure that all incoming passengers are able to meet the conditions set by the Supreme Committee on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Speaking to the Observer, officials at Oman Air, which handles the bulk of the scheduled flights out of Muscat, said operations have been smooth due to awareness campaigns.

Saif al Masroori, in-charge of airport operations, Oman Air, at Muscat Airport, said, “There is always scope to streamline things but all facilities are in place at the airport. As passengers leave the aircraft, they have to fill a declaration form, which can be also done through mobile apps. The PCR tests are done before the immigration process is completed. PCR tests cost RO25, including RO6 for the tracking bracelet.”

The air bubble agreement between Oman and India is now in place, which will allow passengers with valid visas from both sides to travel freely.

Under the temporary agreement, airlines will be permitted to serve 11 Indian cities on an average of two flights a week per airline, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

These airlines are permitted with no more than 10,000 passengers a week from either sector, CAA said.

“Further widening the scope of international air connectivity, happy to announce that bilateral air bubble arrangement is now in place for flights between India and Oman. Carriers of India and Oman will operate between the two countries,” India civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a statement.

The agreement will be effective from October 1 till November 30. The designated carriers of both countries are now permitted to operate services between India and Oman with the following conditions:

Both Indian and Omani airlines while operating inbound flights into India can carry the following passengers – Indian nationals stranded in Oman, All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Oman, nationals of Oman (including diplomats) holding a valid visa issued by an Indian mission in any category covered under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated June 30, as amended from time to time.

While operating outbound flights from India, both Indian and Omani airlines can carry the following passengers – Nationals/residents of Oman, any Indian national holding a valid residency permit of Oman, and destined for Oman only.

Earlier, India extended the ban on normal international passenger flights till October 31 in wake of an unrelenting rise in coronavirus cases.

