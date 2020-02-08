PTI pounds Al Turki, IT Works routs Renaissance

MUSCAT: Young Wasim Ali’s all-round show powered Passage to India (PTI) to an emphatic 8-wicket victory against Al Turki NMC in a 50-over Premier Division clash at Oman Cricket’s grassy ground 2 in Amerat on Saturday.

PTI has 10 points from 7 games now, closing in on leaders Assarain and Muscat who both have 12 points from 8 matches so far.

Opting to bowl first, PTI dismissed Al Turki for a paltry 142 in the 43rd over thanks to brilliant bowling by Amir Kaleem (3 for 41), Ihsan Ullah (2 for 17) and Wasim Ali (2 for 27). Only Akshay Kumar (44) and Kuldeep Salve (36) made notable contributions with the bat.

PTI race to the target in just 22.2 overs, scoring 144 for 2, Wasim leading the way with a sparkling 57 that included two big sixes. Abdul Rauf batted well too for his fluent 49.

Brief Scores (Premier Division): Al Turki NMC 142 all out in 42.2 overs (Akshay Kumar 44 – 6×4, Kuldeep Salve 36 – 4×4, Amir Kaleem 3-41, Ihsan Ullah 2-17, Wasim Ali 2-27) lost to Passage to India 144 for 2 in 22.2 overs (Wasim Ali 57 – 11×4, 2×6, Abdul Rauf 49 – 8×4, 2×6, Zohaib Amanat 35 not out – 5×4, 2×6. Gopendra Bohara 1-20) by 8 wickets.

Waseem leads IT Works

to victory

In another Premier Division game, captain Waseem Akhtar captured 4 for 27 as IT Works trounced Renaissance by 5 wickets at OC grassy ground 1 on Friday.

Bowled a splendid spell, Waseem was instrumental in Renaissance being bundled out for 197 in the 50th over. He received wonderful support from Asim Kamal and Muzammil Ilyas who took two wickets each. Waruna Sajith topscored with a strokeful 78 off 68 that included 12 fours and 2 sixes.

Oman veteran Adnan Ilyas led the chase with a typical solid knock, scoring 61 while Sudeep Chavan contributed 44 as IT Works overhauled the total in the 41st over, scoring 198 for 5.

Brief Scores (Premier Division): Renaissance 197 all out in 49.3 overs (Waruna Sajith 78 – 12×4, 2×6, Amandeep Singh 28 – 2×4, Waseem Akhtar 4-27, Asim Kamal 2-32, Muzammil Ilyas 2-38) lost to IT Works 198 for 5 in 40.5 overs (Adnan Ilyas 61 – 9×4, 1×6, Sudeep Chavan 44 – 4×4, Asif 2-36) by 5 wickets.

Nayaz stars in easy

win for E&Y

Outstanding all-round performance by veteran Mohammed Nayaz (113 runs and 2 for 24) was the highlight of Ernst & Young’s (E&Y) 83-run win over OCT Muscat in an A Division match at OC grassy ground 1 on Friday.

E&Y rode by classy knocks by Nayaz, Nishit Punja (64) and Issa al Balushi (41). Mohamed Aslam claimed 4 for 54.

OCT Muscat failed to rise to the occasion, getting dismissed for 216 in 45th over despite a superb 99 by opener Rashad al Balushi. Rana Zeeshan was the pick of E&Y bowlers, claiming 5 for 20 while Nayaz took 2 for 24.

Brief Scores (A Division): Ernst & Young 299 for 9 in 50 overs (Mohammed Nayaz 113 – 18×4, Nishit Punja 64 – 8×4, Mohamed Aslam 4-54, Khalil Ali 2-58) trounced OCT Muscat 216 all out in 44.1 overs (Rashad Al Balushi 99 – 14×4, Mohamed Aslam 31 – 3×4, Rana Zeeshan 5-20, Mohamed Nayaz 2-24) by 83 runs.