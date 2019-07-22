Protecting the flora and fauna

The Sultanate is in constant endeavour to protect and develop the environment that plays a vital role in shaping the whole image of the country.

One of the notable decisions made this year was the establishment of Starlight Reserve in the area of Al Hajar al Gharbi in Jabal Shams. The reserve, established by a Royal Decree, will be a boon for astronomy enthusiasts as well as people who want to bask under a starlit sky far from any light pollution.

According to the decree, the natural reserve, apart from encouraging stargazing tourism, will limit light pollution due to the growing use of outdoor lights.

Situated at a height of 25,000 metres above sea level, the reserve is considered the highest in the Sultanate that includes the highest summit Jabal Shams.

It also includes the largest number of endangered juniper trees.

Jabal Shams, a popular tourist destination, has lesser light pollution and a different topography which is good for photography. An ideal place for camping, it also has hotels offering comfortable stay. Oman Astronomical Society has set up a telescope at Jabal Shams Hotel.

Another important announcement this year through another Royal Decree was the establishment of Rustaq Wildlife Nature Reserve in the Governorate of South Al Batinah.

The reserve will have more than 110 species of plants and trees, six different types of mammals and over a dozen species of birds. The creation of a wildlife reserve will help the Sultanate in preserving the natural environment for many years to come, reduce the changes affecting the natural environment and protect the species.”

The establishment of these reserves reinforces the role of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and other competent government agencies for the protection of environment.

In the past, the ministry has trained its cadres working in nature reserves or environmental inspectors in the field of environmental protection and conservation of natural resources.”

