Proposal for national database of children

MUSCAT: A National Database of all children in general, those vulnerable to abuse or suspected to have been subjected to violence, is one of the major recommendations made at the Sixth Arab Conference for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.

The conference also suggested activation of initiatives derived out from the themes of the conference, workshops, youth forum and the platform of the Ministry of Social Development.

The recommendations were made at the concluding day of the conference held as part the International Society for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (ISPCAN) at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) on Tuesday.

Other recommendations included conducting studies and a scientific research that assess the current situation in the field of child protection and contribute to reducing cases of abuse.

The conference also stressed on providing positive education through parent-oriented programmes and enhancing the role of children in prevention programmes.

This is in addition to the implementation of training programmes for psychologists and social workers, teachers, parents and caregivers to build capacity in the prevention of abuse and neglect.

A strategy to coordinate national efforts in the prevention of child abuse and neglect, and allocating sustainable financial resources to support programmes in collaboration with both public and private sectors are other recommendations.

“We need to give a chance to young people and women entrepreneurs. We need to encourage their ideas and empower them,” Lana Wreikat, Unicef Representative, said on ‘Empowering Youth and Women Entrepreneurs Against Child Abuse.’

