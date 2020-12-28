Projects worth $2.5 bn open for investment in Oman

Around 33 projects and initiatives, involving investments totalling in excess of $2.5 billion, are currently available for local and international investment across the Sultanate.

A list of these ventures, spanning the healthcare, agriculture and fisheries, food security, mining, manufacturing and logistics sectors, was unveiled by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) during a recent online seminar targeted at prospective international investors.

Hospitals and related healthcare ventures account for a third of the projects in the portfolio.

Overseeing these projects is the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Unit of the Ministry of Finance.

Currently in planning are general hospitals each worth $72.80 million at Bahla and Samayil, as well as a string of similar general hospitals named Al Namaa ($73m),

Al Falah ($72.8m), Al Najat ($72.8m) and Rashad ($70.2m). More modest-scale hospitals are also planned at Dhalkout ($39m), Al Mazyounah ($33.8m), and Bukha ($18.2m), while a one-of-a-kind National Rehabilitation Centre is also on the cards at a cost of $52 million.

The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), which regulates all four of the country’s biggest free zone developments, is overseeing a string of mining-related investments.

The largest of these is a soda ash production plant at a cost of $145.64 million.

Also available for investment are smaller-scale ventures, currently in the conceptual stage, that include a clinker manufacturing facility ($20.72m), quick lime production plant ($14.3m), and a ground calcium carbonate factory valued at $7.25 million.

At Barka, just north of Muscat, the promoters of Khazaen Economic City – the Sultanate’s first integrated manufacturing and logistics hub — has invited international firms to consider a range of investment opportunities.

The list includes a Central Market for Fruits & Vegetables ($54.60 million), Central Automotive Market, warehouses for operation and management, and a stopover for trucks.

Oman Food Investment Holding Company (OFIC), the government’s food investment and development arm, is soliciting investments in four key ventures – part of a large portfolio of projects designed to secure the Sultanate’s access to essential food commodities and related goods.

Currently open for investment are a Food Logistics Company ($19.3m), Food & Vegetables Marketing Platform ($4.43m), Food Techno Park ($10m) and Animal Vaccine Project ($30m).

Oman’s solid waste management flagship, be’ah, is promoting an array of projects for local and foreign investment as part of its drive to sustain a circular economy centring on the solid waste sector.

The biggest of these is a Waste-to-Energy Independent Power Project (IPP) utilising municipal waste for power generation – a venture estimated to cost $700 million.

Together with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), be’ah has plans to support the development of another Waste to Energy project for the production of thermal energy.

Additionally, the state-backed entity is looking at a $23.5 million worth biogas plant at the Barka landfill for the production of electricity, thermal energy and compost.

A similar facility is also envisaged for implementation at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) at a cost of around RO 21.5 million. Also available for investment are initiatives linked to biofuel production from Used Cooking Oil (UCO) — worth $7.8million — and recycling of waste electrical and electronic equipment ($3m).

Marafi, Asyad Group member and state-owned port operator, is welcoming funding support for the upgrade of Lima Port in Musandam Governorate, entailing an investment of $23 million.

Wrapping up the portfolio of ventures for investment is a mixed-use development offered by the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) valued at $113 million.

