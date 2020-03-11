Project for settlement of wild animals launched

MUSCAT: The Office for Conservation of the Environment at the Diwan of Royal Court on Wednesday launched the programme to release wild animals (Arabian antelope) into the wild, setting them free in the Al Wusta Wildlife Reserve. Following the release of Arabian antelope, they will be traced through satellite and radio devices.

The move came in the wake of a success story that began with a project for the settlement and breeding of the Arabian Oryx since the 1970s. The second phase of the project for the settlement of the Arabian Oryx was implemented by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in the 1980s. The third phase of the programme launched on Wednesday will see the release of Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelle and Rhim gazelle into the wildlife reserve.

The release process of the wild animals was launched under the auspices of Hussain bin Ali bin Abdullatif, Adviser and Acting Secretary-General of the Diwan of Royal Court, in the presence of the governor of Al Wusta besides members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura and other officials and stakeholders.

The launch programme included a welcome speech by a representative of the Office for Conservation of the Environment who provided information about the wildlife reserve and the most endangered animals as well as the number of the Arabian antelope set free into the reserve. The settling of wild animals in the reserve (Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelle and Rhim gazelle) will be implemented in two phases and completed this year with a total of 129 wild animals.

Commenting on the project, Hussain bin Ali bin Abdullatif, the chief guest, said the government of Oman, thanks to the directives of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the continued attention to the environment by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, aims to supply the wildlife reserve with an additional number of wild animals to enable them to live freely in the lap of nature and to allow them to reproduce thereby creating environmental diversity and contributing to environmental tourism without affecting the environmental heritage.

